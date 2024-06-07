Determined group of Doncaster lads complete Three Peaks trek for Samaritans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of determined workers scaled the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise thousands of pounds for the Samaritans.

Jarrett and his team from Applied Tech Systems raised more than £2,800 for the charity by taking on the gruelling hike.

The boys completed the challenge on May 17, climbing the county’s three highest peaks in less than 12 hours.

They walked 24 miles and ascended 5200 feet as they climbed Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough.

The team completed the trek to support the Samaritans.

All money raised will go to the Doncaster branch of the Samaritans, whose vision is that “fewer people die by suicide.”

The charity supports those suffering with their mental health by taking calls for help, with their phone lines open 365 days a year, 24/7.

Doncaster’s branch has 50 volunteers and has so far responded to over 9,000 calls.

One donor gave £100 to the fundraiser, commenting: “I wouldn’t be alive today if not for the Samaritans.”

The gruelling hike raised more than £2,800.

One of those involved in the climb was Mark Boulton who praised the essential support the charity gives, staffed by dedicated volunteers like Jarett.

He said: “By taking on this challenge, we aimed to demonstrate our commitment to supporting Samaritans’ critical work and to help fund their services.

"Our goal is to encourage open discussions about mental health and remind those who are struggling that they are not alone”, he said.

The Doncaster Samaritans called the team’s hike “an amazing if exhausting feat” and added: “Jarett’s efforts will ensure our branch can continue to provide life-changing

emotional support.”

To find out more about the charity, click here https://www.samaritans.org