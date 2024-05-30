Determined Doncaster duo to climb Kilimanjaro to mark D-Day and raise funds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A determined Doncaster duo are to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for D-Day – and to raise funds for the Royal British Legion.

Steve Briggs and Dominic Haddock will trek 6,000 metres to the top of the world famous peak in Tanzania, tying in with the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Normandy landings of World War Two, which took place in June 1944.

The pair will be collecting cash for the Burghwallis RBL branch during their 11-day expedition, which begins on May 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dup are hoping to take eight days to climb the peak and another three to come back down.

Steve Briggs and Dominic Haddock are set to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

During the climb, the pair will be celebrating the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, whilst also raising money for all current and past veterans and their families.

Steve has raised over £300 for the charity from in person sponsors in the community, with Dominic raising a similar amount.

This is not including online sponsors, but a GoFundMe page has been set up so others can donate too.

You can contribute HERE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve said that “every little helps” and added: ““Whether we raise £50 or £500, it’s a little bit of something for the Legion”.

The Royal British Legion have gifted Steve and Dominic Legion clothing, both to keep them warm and show their support for the gruelling climb.

Climbing Kilimanjaro has long been a bucket list plan for the pair, and being able to raise money for a worthy cause whilst challenging themselves will be a sure accomplishment, they say.

About Monunt Kilimanjaro

Mount Kilimanjaro, a dormant volcano in Tanzania, is the highest mountain in Africa and the highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world: 5,895 m (19,341 ft) above sea level and 4,900 m (16,100 ft) above its plateau base. It is also the highest volcano in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilimanjaro is the fourth most topographically prominent peak on Earth. It is part of Kilimanjaro National Park and is a major hiking and climbing destination.