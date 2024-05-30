Determined Doncaster duo to climb Kilimanjaro to mark D-Day and raise funds
and live on Freeview channel 276
Steve Briggs and Dominic Haddock will trek 6,000 metres to the top of the world famous peak in Tanzania, tying in with the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Normandy landings of World War Two, which took place in June 1944.
The pair will be collecting cash for the Burghwallis RBL branch during their 11-day expedition, which begins on May 31.
The dup are hoping to take eight days to climb the peak and another three to come back down.
During the climb, the pair will be celebrating the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, whilst also raising money for all current and past veterans and their families.
Steve has raised over £300 for the charity from in person sponsors in the community, with Dominic raising a similar amount.
This is not including online sponsors, but a GoFundMe page has been set up so others can donate too.
You can contribute HERE
Steve said that “every little helps” and added: ““Whether we raise £50 or £500, it’s a little bit of something for the Legion”.
The Royal British Legion have gifted Steve and Dominic Legion clothing, both to keep them warm and show their support for the gruelling climb.
Climbing Kilimanjaro has long been a bucket list plan for the pair, and being able to raise money for a worthy cause whilst challenging themselves will be a sure accomplishment, they say.
About Monunt Kilimanjaro
Mount Kilimanjaro, a dormant volcano in Tanzania, is the highest mountain in Africa and the highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world: 5,895 m (19,341 ft) above sea level and 4,900 m (16,100 ft) above its plateau base. It is also the highest volcano in the Eastern Hemisphere.
Kilimanjaro is the fourth most topographically prominent peak on Earth. It is part of Kilimanjaro National Park and is a major hiking and climbing destination.
Though the climb is not technically as challenging as the Himalayas or Andes, the high elevation, low temperature, and occasional high winds can make Kilimanjaro a difficult trek. Acclimatisation is required, and even experienced and physically fit trekkers may suffer some degree of altitude sickness.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.