Determined Doncaster duo complete gruelling fundraising Kilimanjaro trek for D-Day

A determined Doncaster duo climbed Mount Kilimanjaro on a gruelling trek to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day – raising funds for the Royal British Legion along the way.

Steve Briggs and Dominic Haddock trekked 6,000 metres to the top of the world famous peak in Tanzania, tying in with the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Normandy landings of World War Two, which took place in June 1944.

And the pair managed to raise more than £900 for the charity.

Their expedition started on May 31 – with the pair describing the expedition as “a very long and very tiring 11-day trek.”

Steve Briggs and Dominic Haddock climbed Mount Kilimanjaro for charity.

Steve said: “After the second day, we didn’t believe we were going to make it, the climb was so tough.”

The pair walked up to eight hours a day in extreme heat and heavy terrain, whilst the temperature dropped to below freezing in the evenings.

It was no easy feat as the pair also had to camp out on the mountain as they climbed.

Despite the difficulties faced, the duo managed to complete the climb and the pair said: “It was everything we expected and more.

“We experienced amazing scenery and met some fantastic people.

“We thank everyone who had faith in us to do this and donated so much”.

After 11 days of eating the local cuisine of Tanzania, the pair were excited for their airport snacks - only to put a pack of Pringles back when they saw it was £12!

The pair collected cash for the Burghwallis RBL branch, raising money for all current and past veterans and their families.

About Mount Kilimanjaro

