Details of first phase of major Edenthorpe housing development approved

The first phase of a major housing development in Doncaster is set to begin as its details were agreed by councillors.
By Shannon Mower
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 13:38 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 13:38 GMT
Doncaster Council’s planning committee has approved the details of the first stage of a major Edenthorpe housing development which will eventually see up to 600 homes built.

The development on land east of Mere Lane was first approved by the committee by way of appeal in 2019.

Its first phase will include 248 homes, including 25 affordable units.

CGI rendering of the estate in Edenthorpe. Credit: Avant HomesCGI rendering of the estate in Edenthorpe. Credit: Avant Homes
CGI rendering of the estate in Edenthorpe. Credit: Avant Homes

Homes will range from one to five bedrooms, meeting the need for two to four bed homes in the area.

The site will include a large-scale recreation area with features such as a meadow, a turfed football area, a basketball court, and adventure play area and toddler equipment.

A pond will also be constructed to meet biodiversity targets and ease pressure on drainage.

Residents will access the site from a purpose-built roundabout connecting from the A630.

Despite permission already being granted for its construction, the application has received 13 objections from the public.

Reasons for this included pressure on the existing sewer and drainage infrastructure, oversubscription of schools and medical facilities, traffic congestion and loss of wildlife.

Edenthorpe Parish Council and Yorkshire Water previously objected to the application due to drainage concerns, however have supported on the condition that concerns are dealt with.

Developer Avant Homes will provide additional funding for nearby schools and public transport to alleviate pressure on local services.

The planning committee unanimously approved the details of the application.

