Desperate plea to help dog with an unknown disease causing renal failure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Xander is seven-years-old and since being 15 weeks old has lived with his owner Melanie Trevor in New Rossington

At the end of last year Xander become very unwell.

Mel takes up the story: "He has been to Pride Veterinary Centre to find a diagnosis which between myself and his pet insurance has paid for.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Can you help Xander?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is insured for £7,000 a year but with all the bits that have been going on with the condition through this policy year, his policy is now maxed out with four months left to go.

“I have since budgeted for his now ongoing medications until his policy renews in May ‘24 however he is now having complications of the disease that is incurring extra costs that really are stretching my limits.”

He continued: “He has been diagnosed with Immunemediated Disease of Unknown Origin, which has also attacked his kidneys causing him to have renal failure. The referral centre really would like a specific diagnosis but this may not be possible.”

“I hate asking for help, but I really am at my upper limit financially and emotionally with the roller-coaster that is this confusing and complicated disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wholeheartedly wish to get my boy back to energetic class clown he normally is even if he now retires back to the pet dog he deserves to be from the sports dog he always enthusiastically has been.”

Mel was originally hoping to raise £500 but the total now stands at £740, but every penny counts.