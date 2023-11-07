Desperate Doncaster couple launch £2,000 crowdfunding appeal for dog's surgery
Vets discovered that three-year-old Pandora has got a collapsed airway and was also suffering from an enlarged heart – and owners Becky Brown and Luke Butler are facing a bill of more than £4,500.
The couple, who come from Sprotbrough, are now calling on kind-hearted members of the public to help Pandora’s treatment through a crowdfunding appeal, which you can donate to HERE
Becky took her pet for treatment after Pandora failed to recover from a cough she had been suffering from for a number of weeks.
She said: “The vet recommended her to have a chest X-ray and this came back that she had an enlarged heart.
“The vets sent it to a cardiologist to get a specialised opinion and the cardiologist said that she needs urgent treatment.”
After a CT scan, she said: “It aome back that she has iin fact got an collapsed airway.
"She’s had a scan, a camera test and a lung flush to help her.
“She is now needing tablets for treatment and if these don’t work, she will need surgery.
“The vet bill is currently at £4,500 and my insurance said that they don’t know if I will be covered for any of it.
“Please, any small donation would be appreciated even if it’s £1, please help me with the cost of the vet bills.”