Desperate Doncaster couple launch £2,000 crowdfunding appeal for dog's surgery

A Doncaster couple have pleaded for help from members of the public to help their beloved pet dog receive vital surgery after it was revealed she needs urgent treatment.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th Nov 2023, 12:08 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 12:08 GMT
Vets discovered that three-year-old Pandora has got a collapsed airway and was also suffering from an enlarged heart – and owners Becky Brown and Luke Butler are facing a bill of more than £4,500.

The couple, who come from Sprotbrough, are now calling on kind-hearted members of the public to help Pandora’s treatment through a crowdfunding appeal, which you can donate to HERE

Becky took her pet for treatment after Pandora failed to recover from a cough she had been suffering from for a number of weeks.

Pandora needs urgent surgery, with her owners launching a crowdfunding appeal.Pandora needs urgent surgery, with her owners launching a crowdfunding appeal.
She said: “The vet recommended her to have a chest X-ray and this came back that she had an enlarged heart.

“The vets sent it to a cardiologist to get a specialised opinion and the cardiologist said that she needs urgent treatment.”

After a CT scan, she said: “It aome back that she has iin fact got an collapsed airway.

"She’s had a scan, a camera test and a lung flush to help her.

“She is now needing tablets for treatment and if these don’t work, she will need surgery.

“The vet bill is currently at £4,500 and my insurance said that they don’t know if I will be covered for any of it.

“Please, any small donation would be appreciated even if it’s £1, please help me with the cost of the vet bills.”

