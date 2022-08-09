Demand for action over 'disgusting' patch of fake land at Doncaster beauty spot

Local fishing groups first raised the issue of the weeds at Sprotbrough Lock in June – with a call for action to be taken amid fears visitors could mistake the lush greenery for a patch of land.

But the weeds are still there – and now the Don Gorge Community Group, who help care for the area alongside the River Don at Warmsworth and Sprotbrough has joined the calls to remove the debris.

Lynne Walker, the group’s secretary, said: “We are increasingly concerned about the unsightly mess and pollution on the River Don, where the water flows towards the boom, just prior to the weir, known locally as Sprotbrough Falls.

The 'fake' land at Sprotbrough Lock has been dubbed 'disgusting' and dangerous.

"Over time, debris has gathered in front of the boom and it has continued to gather, so much so, that we now have a land mass of weeds and pollution – plastic bottles, wood and logs.

“This land mass of weeds, plastic bottles and other debris is a completely disgusting mess, in an area known for its natural, outstanding beauty. I very much doubt that if this location was in Surrey or Berkshire, the Cotswolds - Bath or any other desirable place in the country, it would have been allowed to have become this unsightly mess before the Canal and River authorities would have acted!

“The Don Gorge Community Group has concerns that the weeds, debris and pollution piled up in front of the boom will not only hinder the natural flow of the river but, that the debris will only continue to gather unless some action is taken to remove it.

“It’s unsightly – it’s disgusting and we do not want to see this mess on the river in an area known for it’s outstanding beauty. It’s not acceptable that this is allowed to continue without the Canal & River Trust taking some steps to clear it.”

"We ask that you please take steps to clear this, sooner rather than later. We don’t want excuses – we want action!”