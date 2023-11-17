Delve into city's history as Doncaster Archives marks 50th birthday with open days
City of Doncaster Archives will mark its milestone this November by allowing visitors a glimpse into the rich history of Doncaster.
Two open days will take place on Monday 20 November from 10am – 4pm and Friday 24 November from 10am – 4pm where guests can explore behind the scenes at the archives and view fascinating documents from the city’s history including charters dating back to the 1190s.
There is no need to book and staff will also be on hand to help visitors with any archival queries.
The archives and Local Studies services are now located on Chequer Road inside the former Doncaster Museum.
Books, photographs, newspapers, maps, census information, and many more resources shed light on centuries of local history and cover topics including business, law, healthcare, education and politics.
Find out more: https://www.heritagedoncaster.org.uk/archives/