Delivery driver in hospital as thief flees with van in shocking Doncaster carjack

A delivery driver was injured when he was knocked over by a thief who stole his van in a shocking Doncaster carjacking.

65-year-old Ian Ball was making a delivery in Edlington on Tuesday lunchtime when the thief leapt into his vehicle and raced off.

Despite attempts to stop the raider, Ian was unsuccessful and was taken to hospital following the incident in Hazel Road, just after noon.

Now big-hearted friends and family are rallying around, raising funds for Evri driver Ian who has been left unable to work following the incident.

Delivery driver Ian Ball was injured after his van was stolen in a carjacking.

Emma Hansley, who has set up a GoFundMe page, which you can donate to HERE

She said: “Ian is a true gent.

"He delivers seven days a week for Evri and also works as a coach and taxi driver in-between.

"He also helps within his own community volunteering at the local youth club.

“Whilst he was out delivering, he was carjacked and knocked over and was taken to hospital.

"Ian is self employed and now has no way of any income as he needs to fully recover and doesn't have a vehicle to do any of his jobs.

“If you could help in any way we would be really grateful. Let's give Ian a Christmas to remember.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Just after 12pm on Tuesday 21 November, a man reported his delivery van had been stolen from Hazel Road, Doncaster, whilst he was making a delivery.

“The driver attempted to stop the theft of van but was unsuccessful.