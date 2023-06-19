Delight as missing Doncaster dogs reunited with owners - with one missing for eight years

Pixie, who had been missing for nearly eight years and Lola, who was last seen more than two years ago, are now back home after being found in a field near Bawtry.

Dog hunting website DogLost.co.uk revealed that the pair had been found after exhaustive attempts to find them.

Pixie, a chihuahua cross, disappeared from Conisbrough in July 2015 while Lola, a springer spaniel, was last seen in Fishlake in February 2021.

Pixie and Lola are back with their owners after going missing for years. (Photos: DogLostUK).

A spokesman for DogLost described the finds as “amazing news” and added: “Both dogs vanished from their different homes in Doncaster.

"Last week they were found together in a field in Doncaster less than 20 miles away from their homes.

“Thanks to the finder who took them to the vet, Pixie and Lola have been reunited with their families.

"This was possible because they had microchips with up-to-date contact information registered.”

A spokesman for Pixie’s family said: “Don't ever give up hope there's some amazing people out there

“Thank you so much to everyone who helped bring her home and to all who have shared over the years!

“Pixie can now live her last years with her rightful family and we are going to love her soooo much – best feeling ever.”

