Defibrillator installed at popular Doncaster restaurant to help save lives
A defibrillator has been installed at a restaurant on a busy Doncaster road to help save lives.
The device has been installed outside the SeaFish restaurant on the A630 in Coinisbrough.
The "Defib for Donny Road" campaign was supported by the popular restaurant, bar and grill as well as The Terminus Micropub.
A SeaFish spokesman said: “A big thank you to everyone who helped get the defibrillator for Donny Road.
"It’s now installed here at our restaurant and ready to save lives.
A spokesman for The Terminus said: ”We're always amazed by how generous our customers and wider community are when it comes to projects like this one. We thank everyone who donated and made this life saving device a reality.
"Special thanks go to Paul Kelsall of PAGE Systems for carrying out the installation free of charge, and to George Klatsias for allowing it to be sited on the outside wall of the restaurant.”The defib can be used by anyone in an emergency.