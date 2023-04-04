News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
56 minutes ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
1 hour ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
1 hour ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
3 hours ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
3 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog

Defibrillator installed at popular Doncaster restaurant to help save lives

A defibrillator has been installed at a restaurant on a busy Doncaster road to help save lives.

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 13:48 BST

The device has been installed outside the SeaFish restaurant on the A630 in Coinisbrough.

The "Defib for Donny Road" campaign was supported by the popular restaurant, bar and grill as well as The Terminus Micropub.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A SeaFish spokesman said: “A big thank you to everyone who helped get the defibrillator for Donny Road.

The defibrillator has been installed outside SeaFish in Conisbrough. (Photo: SeaFish).The defibrillator has been installed outside SeaFish in Conisbrough. (Photo: SeaFish).
The defibrillator has been installed outside SeaFish in Conisbrough. (Photo: SeaFish).
Most Popular

"It’s now installed here at our restaurant and ready to save lives.

A spokesman for The Terminus said: ”We're always amazed by how generous our customers and wider community are when it comes to projects like this one. We thank everyone who donated and made this life saving device a reality.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Special thanks go to Paul Kelsall of PAGE Systems for carrying out the installation free of charge, and to George Klatsias for allowing it to be sited on the outside wall of the restaurant.”The defib can be used by anyone in an emergency.

Doncaster