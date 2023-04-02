Dedicated council officer Pat Hagan MBE celebrated at retirement party
Council workers and MPs gathered to celebrate the work of former council officer Pat Hagan.
Pat Hagan gave 48 years of service to Doncaster Council before retiring in his role as Head of Localities and Town Centre.
In 2008, he was awarded an MBE for his work during the 2007 Toll Bar floods.
He and his team played an essential role in moving people who had been displaced into rest centres and caravans.
Attendees at his retirement party included Dame Rosie Winterton MP, Doncaster Council CEO Damian Allen, Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt, Deputy Mayor Glyn Jones and Councillor Mark Houlbrook.
Dame Rosie said: “Pat has given 48 years of dedicated service to Doncaster Council and is an inspiration to us all. I am so delighted that as well as all the work that he has done for the Council he was also given a Commendation by the South Yorkshire Police.”