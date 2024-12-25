Dedicated carers ensure a Doncaster man has a special Christmas funeral.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The carers of Tony Henry have gone over and above one last time ensuring he had a Christmassy final farewell that he would have loved supported by Thorne Lions and the Co-operative Funeralcare team from Armthorpe.

Sadly, Tony passed away on November 27, aged 59, after a lifetime of struggling with a wide range of challenges.

Ever-positive Tony loved Christmas and musicals and so everyone rallied together to ensure his service matched his interests.

The Thorne Lions escorted Tony in his Christmas themed coffin playing Christmas tunes as they took him to Rose Hill Crematorium, which was specially decorated for the ceremony.

Funeral Director, Nathan Brown, walked him down the drive in a Christmas outfit accompanied by his elves, Tania Hale and Anne-Marie Hargreaves. They were greeted by celebrant, Beka Staples, dressed as Mrs Claus.

Tony’s housemates and the carers who support them followed him into the chapel to Edelweiss from ‘The Sound of Music’. “We wanted today to be Tony’s last special Christmas party as we said our farewells and sent him to the big seaside in the sky,” said Carol McDowell, one of Tony’s carers who has been supporting Tony for almost two decades.

“He was the life and soul of the house and a great character,” carer Abby added, “so we had to do our best for him."

“We were so grateful to the Thorne Lions for supporting us today. We pride ourselves on making sure everyone has a funeral that is perfect for them, and the Lions made sure that Tony’s last journey was one he would have loved,” said Nathan Brown.

Carer Lindsey organised a wonderful photo tribute playing to “Fairytale of New York” another of Tony’s favourite songs. The service led by Beka Staples reflected on everything Tony loved in life from coffee to Cleethorpes and included a poem she had written just for Tony. “It was a privilege to celebrate Tony’s life and all his interests. His carers have been amazing in ensuring his final farewell has been so special,” she said.

The whole service ended with another of his musical favourites: the theme tune from “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”, and then his carers and friends from his home went back to remember him with a special afternoon tea.