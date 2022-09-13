Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Doncaster Minster to hold commemoration service
People of Doncaster will be able to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II with a memorial service in her honour.
By Darren Burke
Doncaster Minster will hold the Service of Commemoration for Her Majesty from 6pm on Saturday.
All are welcome to attend the service which will be held a couple of days before her full state funeral in London on Monday.
The Minster is already open for people to pay their tributes to Queen Elizabeth II with books of condolence opened last Friday.
