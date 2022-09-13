Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Doncaster Minster to hold commemoration service

Doncaster Minster will hold the Service of Commemoration for Her Majesty from 6pm on Saturday.

All are welcome to attend the service which will be held a couple of days before her full state funeral in London on Monday.

The Minster is already open for people to pay their tributes to Queen Elizabeth II with books of condolence opened last Friday.

The service for the Queen will be held at Doncaster Minster.

