'Dearly loved' forrmer Doncaster deputy mayor, councillor and teacher dies at 86

Patricia Schofield, who served in a number of Doncaster Council roles before her retirement, died last month at the age of 86, an obituary said.

Mrs Schofield, who served as a Conservative councillor for the Finningley ward during the early 2000s, died on June 23 at her home in Blaxton.

An obituary described her as a town and parish Councillor, former Deputy Mayor and teacher at Doncaster’s St Mary’s and Hill House Schools.

It added: “Passed away peacefully on 23 June at her home in Blaxton aged 86 years.

“The dearly loved wife of the late Donald McNaughton Schofield.”

The funeral service will take place on July 28 at St Wilfrid’s Church, Cantley at 12.45pm followed by cremation at Rose Hill, Doncaster at 2.00pm.