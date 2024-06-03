Day inspirational sports legend Rob Burrow delighted fans at Doncaster Racecourse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As tributes pour in following the death of sports legend Rob Burrow at the age of 41 following his battle with Motor Neurone Disease, fans in Doncaster have been remembering the inspirational star.

The death of the former Leeds Rhinos rugby league star was announced yesterday, with the Prince of Wales and best pal Kevin Sinfield leading the tributes.

He was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019, just two years after hanging up his boots and led an inspirational campaign and raised funds to support research into MND.

Burrow made a number of visits to Doncaster Racecourse, delighting fans who queued up to meet him.

Rob Burrow delighted fans when he visited Doncaster Racecourse.

He was at Town Moor with his dad Geoff in January 2022 to help spread awareness about the condition for which there is no known cure and to raise funds for MND charities.

Among those lining up to meet the former scrum half was Doncaster woman Rose Roostan, who raised more than £1,200 for his charity by doing 100 squats for 30 days.

Rob and his family have helped Leeds Hospitals Charity, where he received care, to raise money for a new unit, with work set to begin this week.

Before his death, Burrow said his vision for the centre was a "calming and tranquil sanctuary" and an escape from the "prison" of MND.

Rob and his family were presented with a donation of £77,777 by Doncaster Racecourse.

He made 493 appearances for the Rhinos and retired in 2017 but two years later was diagnosed with MND, a degenerative condition that affects nerves in the brain and spinal cord.

Since then he had documented his life with the disease and was appointed MBE in the New Year honours for services to rugby league and the motor neurone disease community.

He is regarded as a legend by Leeds Rhinos fans, where he spent his entire 17-year career, winning eight Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups, as well as earning 15 caps for England.

Once completed, the Rob Burrow Motor Neurone Disease Care Centre will give patients access to a wide range of support.

Kevin Sinfield will be coming to Doncaster to talk about his life and friendship with Rob Burrow.

On his diagnosis, the sports star said: "It was a bit of a shock. I'd not had any sort of prep for being told that you have something where there's no cure.

"It's one of the frustrations, the doctors and specialists don't know how you got it, and there's not much they can do.

"I'm going to get stuck into it, a bit like my career I was doubted and written off a few times so I'm really positive, taking the challenge and that's the best way to be."

In 2023, Rob and wife Lindsey were 'over the moon' with a surprise £77,777 Doncaster Racecourse donation.

The pair were given the news while watching their racehorse, Beep Beep Burrow race for the second time.

They were given the news by two of The Good Racing Company’s ambassadors, Rob’s former teammate Barrie McDermott and professional jockey Paul Hanagan, who asked his family and friends to hold up placards of seven’s to reveal the amount.

Meanwhile, Rob’s best pal Kevin Sinfield will be coming to Doncaster later this year, where he is expected to discuss his friendship and also the gruelling fundraising challenges he has taken on to support the MND community.

The former Leeds Rhinos, England and Great Britain rugby hero will be at the Eco Power Stadium later this year, sharing stories from his remarkable career and life which has seen him become one of Britain’s most popular sporting personalities.

Since hanging up his boots and stepping down from the game, Kevin has dedicated his life to fundraising for Motor Neurone Disease charities in aid of his former team-mate.

In 2020, he ran seven marathons in seven days with the aim of raise £77,777 – but by the time he finished his seventh marathon, more than £1.2 million had been raised and the total later topping two million.

In October 2021, he announced his second fundraiser, running between Leicester Tigers' home ground and Leeds Rhinos' Headingley, Stadium, a distance of approximately 101 miles (163 km), in under 24 hours.

With an initial goal of £100k, he was again raising funds for the MND Association, and described it as "the toughest challenge I have ever attempted”, raising over £1 million and says he will not stop fundraising until a cure is found for the disease.

In September 2022, Sinfield announced his third fundraiser, in which he would run seven ultramarathons in seven consecutive days, beginning at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh and concluding at Old Trafford in Manchester.

In addition to Burrow, he now also fundraises in honour of former rugby union player Doddie Weir, and former footballer Stephen Darby, both diagnosed with MND.

The event will take place on November 22 from 6pm.

Platinum VIP tickets include a photo with Kevin, front two middle tables, photo upgrade frame and a 45 minute meet and greet with Kevin and also a signed book.

Gold VIP includes front tables, signed book, photo frame plus personal photo with Kevin.