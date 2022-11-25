Daughter saves dad's life after he suffers heart attack at grandson's Doncaster football party

And employees at Doncaster’s Goals football centre also raced into action after 65-year-old Dean Finch collapsed at grandson Zac’s party at the sports complex in Worcester Avenue.

Tragedy struck during the celebrations earlier this year, with daughter Lois, a nurse, helped by workers Dan and Louis after her dad collapsed and went into cardiac arrest at the end of Zac’s football themed party.

She said: “I want to share the story to show the local community how amazing these lads were.”

Staff at Goals rushed to help Mr Finch along with his daughter Lois after he collapsed at his grandson Zac's birthday party.

Zac had just finished celebrating his big day back in June when what Lois described as ‘everyone’s worst nightmare’ struck.

She said: “Right at the end of the party, my dad suddenly collapsed and went into cardiac arrest out of nowhere.

"I went straight over to him, rang an ambulance and me and two employees, Dan and Louis, began CPR.

"The professionalism they showed was exceptional.

Dean Finch is now recovering after collapsing at his grandson Zac's birthday party.

"One of them cut my dad’s top to help with the CPR, while the other grabbed the defibrillator which was at reception and I was able to use it to restart his heart, while we awaited an ambulance.

"Once he had done helping me and Dan, Louis then went outside to comfort my mum, sister, daughter and friends to ensure they were OK, showing genuine compassion while we performed life saving support.

"The quick reactions and distractions for the kids, avoided them seeing anything, which was amazing.

"The genuine care they gave my family, I can never forget, they helped me to save my dad’s life.

Daughter Lois has paid tribute to the Goals workers who helped save her dad's life.

"Luckily they had their own defib on site, because the doctor said if there was no defib in the building, it would have been too late and my dad wouldn’t be here.

Mr Finch has since undergone life saving open heart surgery and is on the way to recovery.

Added Lois: “I, along with my family, will never forget the kindness and genuine compassion these lads gave us that day.

"Thank you doesn’t come close so I wanted to give them the recognition they deserve letting everyone know that the Goals in Doncaster has the BEST staff ever - my family’s absolute heroes.

After recovering and coming out of hospital, Mr Finch and his family returned to the football complex to thank the pair for for helping to save his life.

Added Lois: “Also due to my dad being a survivor of cardiac arrest, the company that provide the defibrillator allowed my dad to donate another to a local organisation to hopefully help save another life and he chose his grandson’s local grassroots football club Broughton Ravers JFC.”

The family, who come from Brigg, were on their first visit to Goals when the drama unfolded.

Added Lois: “My dad seems as though he was in the right place at the right time.

"He spent three weeks at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and then was transferred to Sheffield for a triple heart bypass.