The funding provides a vital lifeline in communities – with the charities continued vision that nobody in the UK should face life’s toughest challenges alone, tackling issues such as mental health, poverty and homelessness.

Global’s Make Some Noise supports hundreds of small charities across the UK delivering vital support, many of whom are facing growing waiting lists and unprecedented demand for their services, whilst facing increased costs and a downturn in donations.

Every year, grants are awarded to small charities across the country to help fund the vital services they offer. Since its launch in 2014, Global’s Make Some Noise has raised over £35 million, supported over 480 incredible local community projects and made a life changing difference to over 200,000 people across the UK.

darts art club. Picture: James Mulkeen

The funding provides a vital lifeline in communities – from food banks to befriending projects for the elderly and isolated, cancer wellbeing programmes to domestic abuse refuges, from employment opportunities to physical and speech therapy for people with disabilities.

Over the next year, the funds will provide support to over 21,000 people across the UK through essential services including:

480 beds for vulnerable people and families living in poverty

2,880 hours of physiotherapy for pre-school children with physical disabilities or delay - this could be learning to walk or how to kick a football

1,800 specialist counselling sessions for people bereaved by suicide

1,000 therapy sessions, providing mental health support for children, young people and adults living in poverty

150 children in paediatric intensive care, and their families supported through music therapy, providing some welcome distraction

540 people supported through the devastation of baby loss

Suzanne Ryder-Richardson, Director of Global Goodness at Global, said: “It’s becoming increasingly hard for small charities to meet the rising demand for their services whilst struggling with higher bills.

"They are delivering vital projects which are a lifeline for so many. We’re thrilled that thanks to the generosity of the Global audiences and our partners we are able to help those charities, who are at the centre of communities right across the UK.

"But there are still so many of these amazing projects who are finding it difficult to continue, with some having to turn people away when they are reaching out for a lifeline. We will continue our work to raise funds and awareness to help preserve these essential community resources.”

Doncaster’s award-winning creative health charity, darts, has been awarded £66,000 from Global’s Make Some Noise for Art Club.

Art Club is a programme of free creative activity for Doncaster children and their families. Sessions are accessible to all with a particular focus on families with barriers to engagement, including low income families and disabled children and young people.

Sessions take place weekly at The Point – darts’ purpose-built, fully accessible arts centre in the middle of Doncaster.

By taking part in Art Club, participants develop confidence and self-esteem, improve mental health and build independence. Families who take part say: “It’s such a relaxed and inclusive space where we feel comfortable and welcomed.”