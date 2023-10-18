Darts ace and Sky Sports star shows support for Doncaster boy on end of life care

A darts star and Sky Sports pundit has shown his support for a seriously ill Doncaster youngster on end of life care who is one of his biggest fans.

South African arrows ace Devon Petersen will sport a specially designed darts shirt at upcoming tournaments in support of 10-year-old Mason Williamson, who is sadly nearing the end of his life.

The 37-year-old PDC star, dubbed The African Warrior, surprised the youngster by sending him one of his own shirts, with Mason responding in a video message, telling him to “go and hit some 180s.”

The youngster is seriously ill in hospital – and his heartbroken family confirmed earlier this year that his life could “end any day now.”

Darts star Devon Petersen has shown his support for Mason Williamson.

Little Mason, who had been awaiting a heart transplant for a number of years, has been the subject of numerous fundraising campaigns and charity nights.

But in an emotional message, parents Dave and Nicola have confirmed that Mason’s journey is sadly nearly over.

In a message posted on social media, they said: “This journey has been one hell of a rollercoaster.

"Like all rollercoasters, unfortunately they have to end at some point.

"This roller coaster could end any day now.

"We appreciate everything people have done for us. The support we have had from amazing friends who are like extended family is amazing.

“So has this journey may be coming to an end but Mason’s memory certainly won’t.

"He has touched so many people’s hearts with his infectious smile and amazing character and personality.

"Everything he has been through in the ten years of his life he has done with a smile on his face.

“Many parents say their kids are their side kicks, but when it comes to Mason he has been our super hero and me and Nicola have been his sidekicks just helping him with the battle he has faced.

“Soon there will be no more suffering and for that we are grateful.

"Yes, this journey could have been so different if he managed to get the gift of life, but he hasn’t. But you know what, we’re not gonna dwell on that.”