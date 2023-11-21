Darkness defeats Doncaster firefighters in Mount Everest climbing challenge - but trek will go on
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fire officers from Askern, Doncaster and Adwick stations repeatedly climbed a ladder situated in Doncaster city centre replicating the height of the world’s highest mountain on Saturday.
The 8,848m task proved to be a huge challenge and on the day crews managed 393 climbs out of the 655 required before the light faded, meaning they managed to reach base camp.
The summit push of 262 climbs will be completed over the next few weeks, a spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
The climb was in aid of Movember, and saw firefighters attempting to summit Everest by climbing a 13.5m ladder attached to the side of the Frenchgate shopping centre.
Thanks to the generosity of the people of Doncaster, the crews raised £1110.90 on the day.
You can donate via the following link: https://uk.movember.com/team/2430414