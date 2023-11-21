News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Darkness defeats Doncaster firefighters in Mount Everest climbing challenge - but trek will go on

A group of Doncaster firefighters bidding to ‘climb’ Mount Everest for charity have been foiled in their attempt by fading light – but the challenge will go on.
By Darren Burke
Published 21st Nov 2023, 11:45 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 11:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fire officers from Askern, Doncaster and Adwick stations repeatedly climbed a ladder situated in Doncaster city centre replicating the height of the world’s highest mountain on Saturday.

The 8,848m task proved to be a huge challenge and on the day crews managed 393 climbs out of the 655 required before the light faded, meaning they managed to reach base camp.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The summit push of 262 climbs will be completed over the next few weeks, a spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

Most Popular
Crews raised more than £1,000 in their Mount Everest climbing challenge.Crews raised more than £1,000 in their Mount Everest climbing challenge.
Crews raised more than £1,000 in their Mount Everest climbing challenge.

The climb was in aid of Movember, and saw firefighters attempting to summit Everest by climbing a 13.5m ladder attached to the side of the Frenchgate shopping centre.

Thanks to the generosity of the people of Doncaster, the crews raised £1110.90 on the day.

You can donate via the following link: https://uk.movember.com/team/2430414

Related topics:DoncasterAskernFrenchgateSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue