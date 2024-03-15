Daring souls sought to take part in Doncaster fire and broken glass walking event
The event, which will raise funds for Mexborough Pride, will take place later this month and will see brave volunteers receive full training before taking part in the challenge.
A spokesman said: “We’re looking for Pride warriors to take part in our fire and glass walk."
The event will take place at Mexborough Athletic Sports and Social Club on New Oxford Road from 5pm on March 23.
Group registration is £100 for up to ten walks with a minimum of up to £100 sponsorship per person.
It will also get ticket holders into a concert by local band Kiziah and The Kings, which is also raising cash for Mexborough Pride.
The glass walk will take place at 5.40pm with the fire walk at 7.10pm.
To sign up and for more details email [email protected]