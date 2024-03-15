Daring souls sought to take part in Doncaster fire and broken glass walking event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, which will raise funds for Mexborough Pride, will take place later this month and will see brave volunteers receive full training before taking part in the challenge.

A spokesman said: “We’re looking for Pride warriors to take part in our fire and glass walk."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place at Mexborough Athletic Sports and Social Club on New Oxford Road from 5pm on March 23.

Are you brave enough to walk across shards of glass and red hot coals in Doncaster?

Group registration is £100 for up to ten walks with a minimum of up to £100 sponsorship per person.

It will also get ticket holders into a concert by local band Kiziah and The Kings, which is also raising cash for Mexborough Pride.

The glass walk will take place at 5.40pm with the fire walk at 7.10pm.