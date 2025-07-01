Daredevil women bin bras for cheeky Doncaster Racecourse snap for breast cancer awareness

Dozens of daredevil Doncaster women binned their bras for a cheeky snap to help raise breast cancer awareness.

The Bring Your Breastie photo shoot saw a string of women gather at the Hilton Garden Inn at Doncaster Racecourse for the picture, the fourth time the photoshoot has taken place.

A spokesperson for organisers SiSi Events said: “48 inspirational and brave ladies attended our Bring your Breastie photoshoot to raise awareness of the importance of checking breasts.

"Almost a third of the women in this photo have or had breast cancer and are all various ages.

The cheeky photo shoot took place at Doncaster Racecourse. Photo credit Sophia Landells Creative

"One lady was diagnosed with breast cancer whilst 30 weeks pregnant, another lady is dealing with breast cancer for a thid time and only had her chemo days before the photo.

“These ladies came together to bare all and put any body conscious feelings aside to drive home breast awareness and to help spread the important message to check your breasts.”

“1 in 7 women will be diagnosed in their lifetime making it the most common cancer in the UK but early detection will save your life. Get to know your body and if in doubt, check it out.”

The spokesperson added: “This is our fourth photoshoot and this photo gets shared around the world every year so please help us reach as many ladies (and gents) as possible to check their breasts.”

To sponsor the ladies for Cancer Research UK click HERE

The Bring your Breastie ball will be held on 11 October 2025 at the Hilton and tickets are available from SiSi Events or email [email protected]