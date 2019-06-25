Dangerous driver jailed over Doncaster woman's death
A dangerous driver has been jailed for 13 years for causing the death of a Doncaster woman.
Pedestrian Susan Gravel, aged 62, was hit by a BMW in Station Road, Stainforth, in March 2017 and died in hospital later that day from her injuries.
Jerry James Smith, who was driving the car, failed to stop at the scene after colliding with Ms Gravel at high speed.
The 19-year-old, of HMP Doncaster, was today jailed for 13 years after he was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.
Speaking after a four day trial at Sheffield Crown Court, Sergeant Richard Hunter said: “Smith not only caused the death of an innocent woman, he also put the lives of other pedestrians and road users in danger.
“It is deplorable that someone would leave the scene of an accident, let alone one where someone was seriously injured, and since that tragic day, Smith has continued to show no remorse for his actions.
“My officers have worked extremely hard on this investigation and I am pleased that a substantial sentence has been given. I would like to commend PC Paula Townsend and Family Liaison Officer PC Lynda Washington for their dedication and professionalism throughout.
“Susan’s family have been extremely brave through this difficult time and I hope they can find comfort in today’s result.”