Dame Rosie Winterton DBE, Member of Parliament for Doncaster Central, recently the city's railway station to see the upgrade work carried out to improve the track and signalling infrastructure.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The work, which has been two years in the planning, was carried out by Network Rail over the Christmas period and saw specialist track equipment which allows trains to move from one track to another renewed.

There were also upgrades to signalling equipment across the wider Doncaster area. This will help to create a more modern and reliable railway, with smoother journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dame Rosie met with Steve Hughes, Regional Programme Director and Seb Smith, Route Engineer, for Network Rail, as well as Victor Thorpe, Operations Manager and Jason Dunscombe, Signalling Manager at Central Rail Systems Alliance (CRSA) and Ed Turner, Communications Manager at London North Eastern Railway (LNER).

Dame Rosie met with Steve Hughes, Regional Programme Director and Seb Smith, Route Engineer, for Network Rail, as well as Victor Thorpe, Operations Manager and Jason Dunscombe, Signalling Manager at Central Rail Systems Alliance (CRSA) and Ed Turner, Communications Manager at London North Eastern Railway (LNER).

Alongside discussing the benefits of the upgraded equipment, Dame Rosie was briefed on Network Rail’s new apprenticeship and graduate scheme, as well as the work they do in integrating veterans into successful civilian careers.

Dame Rosie also had the opportunity to see the British Sign Language (BSL) videos that are being trialled by LNER at Doncaster in partnership with Doncaster Deaf Trust. The feature not only signs details of train times but can be updated in real time to notify passengers of any delays or changes to their service.

Dame Rosie said: “I very much welcome the improvements that have taken place and congratulate the Network Rail, CRSA and LNER teams on carrying out the work so effectively over the Christmas break. Doncaster is a key rail hub and these improvements will mean more train services and fewer delays, which is good news for passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was also thrilled to learn that Doncaster is recognised as a world leader in its track renewal expertise, given that the railways have such historical significance to our city. It is always worth remembering that rail is not just part of Doncaster’s history but remains incredibly important to our economy and identity to this day. That Doncaster Deaf Trust is contributing to a piloted scheme for BSL announcers with LNER is proof that the ties between Doncaster and the rail industry remain as strong as ever.”

Steve Hughes, Regional Programme Director for Network Rail, said: “It was fantastic to be able to show Dame Rosie the improvements which our teams carried out over the Christmas period.