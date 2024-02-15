Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Bell, 40, from Selby, has joined the Trust which takes responsibility for governance for the organisation that runs Little Learners Day Nursery, Doncaster School for the Deaf, Dickson House, Communication Specialist College Doncaster and Aspire to Be employability services.

Tom said: “I am thrilled to join the board at Doncaster Deaf Trust as I am keen to contribute my time, expertise, and skills to the deaf community.

“My aim is to enhance the presence of deaf role models and to see more deaf children benefit from the educational opportunities at Doncaster Deaf Trust.

"This is partly in honour of my wife, Lousie’s grandmother, a former student of Doncaster Deaf School, and reflects my commitment to the deaf community.

“I am a father to three deaf sons. My boys are part of a fifth-generation deaf family from my wife’s side. So as a family we are part of the deaf community.

“The proximity and significance of Doncaster Deaf Trust in Yorkshire make it an ideal place for me to make a difference.

Tom is Director of Community Sales at SignVideo by Sorenson a predominantly BSL led organisation delivering BSL interpreting 24/7 for Deaf users.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Tom to our dynamic board.

“Tom brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge both from his personal life and his career and we look forward to seeing the positive impact he brings to the organisation.”