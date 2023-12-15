Dad accuses Doncaster supermarket security guard of manhandling son in chewing gum row

An angry dad has blasted a Doncaster supermarket after claiming his teenage son was manhandled by a security guard in a row about chewing gum.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

17-year-old Isaac Jepson and his dad David were at the Morrisons store in Balby when the incident happened – with the fuming dad saying staff rushed towards him as the pair tried to exit the supermarket in Water Vole Way.

Explained Mr Jepson: "My son wanted a packet of chewing gum, which I paid for at the cafe counter and had the receipt in my pocket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We then headed towards the exit, passing the manager and assistant towards where the security guard stood.

A row erupted at a Doncaster supermarket with a dad and his son clashing with store staff over a packet of chewing gum.

"Then the assistant rushed over and the security guard closed in.

"Before having time to produce the receipt, the security guard put his hands on my son, which I'm furious about.

"I feel the manager and security guard failed in their duty and I've logged a complaint with head office.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident took place at around 8.30am on December 11, Mr Jepson said.

He says he has since been offered £40 in vouchers by the store over the mix-up, but added: “I just want the incident highlighted. I feel very deflated by what’s happened. I was pretty disappointed to be honest.”