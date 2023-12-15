Dad accuses Doncaster supermarket security guard of manhandling son in chewing gum row
17-year-old Isaac Jepson and his dad David were at the Morrisons store in Balby when the incident happened – with the fuming dad saying staff rushed towards him as the pair tried to exit the supermarket in Water Vole Way.
Explained Mr Jepson: "My son wanted a packet of chewing gum, which I paid for at the cafe counter and had the receipt in my pocket.
"We then headed towards the exit, passing the manager and assistant towards where the security guard stood.
"Then the assistant rushed over and the security guard closed in.
"Before having time to produce the receipt, the security guard put his hands on my son, which I'm furious about.
"I feel the manager and security guard failed in their duty and I've logged a complaint with head office.”
The incident took place at around 8.30am on December 11, Mr Jepson said.
He says he has since been offered £40 in vouchers by the store over the mix-up, but added: “I just want the incident highlighted. I feel very deflated by what’s happened. I was pretty disappointed to be honest.”
The firm confirmed that it had been in touch with Mr Jepson over the row and a Morrisons spokesperson said: "We are very sorry that this happened and have apologised and offfered a gesture of goodwill to the customer for their experience in our Balby store."