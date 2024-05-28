Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday, June 6, 2024, the nation will come together to remember the tens of thousands of allied forces who gave service on D-Day eighty years ago and helped secure the peace we in the UK enjoy today.

From early morning when the sun rises to evening as night descends, church bells will ring out, special flags will be flown, schoolchildren will learn stories about their great grandparents, town criers will proclaim the victory, the haunting sound of bagpipes will fill the air and, in a final gesture of homage, beacons and Lamp Lights of Peace will be lit to signify the light that emerged from the dreadful darkness of war.

Reverend Neil Redeyoff will be joining hundreds of others from across the world, wanting to remember the brave men and women who took part, not only from our country, but from America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Norway, Greece, France, Czechoslovakia, Rhodesia, and Poland too.

Reverend Neil from St Saviour’s Church in Auckley will be reading a tribute to the D-Day heroes at a commemoration event organised by Auckley Parish Council. Neil says to be able to play even a small part in paying tribute is humbling and a great honour.

“I feel privileged to be participating in this event because I believe it is so important that we honour the service of those thousands of men and women who sacrificed so much, that we can enjoy the freedoms we have today.”

Auckley Parish Council are very grateful to the 4th Doncaster Finningley Scout Group for hosting a bonfire and Lamp Light of Peace lighting ceremony at the scout hut on Hurst Lane in Auckley. Local residents are invited to join them from 8.30pm onwards. Entry is free but to manage numbers, attendees need to book by contacting the Parish Clerk on 07857 568268 or emailing [email protected]

Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR Pageantmaster of D-Day80, said: “In 1944 Allied forces mounted the largest amphibious invasion the world has ever witnessed.

“Operation Overlord, D-Day, saw over 5,000 ships and landing craft set down more than 150,000 troops on the five Normandy beaches that would bring about the liberation of north-west Europe from Nazi occupation.

“In order to commemorate the peace and freedom given to us through the bravery and ultimate sacrifice of so many thousands involved in the D-Day landings, and throughout the whole of WW11, beacons and Lamp Lights of Peace will be lit across the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories - and in a very poignant and unique gesture, special Lamp Lights of Peace lamps will be lit on each of the five beaches in Normandy, at 9.15pm local time that night, to coincide with the lighting of beacons at that time too.

“However, at 9.10pm, as night descends - and just before the beacons ignite – the resonant sound of bagpipes will be heard across the capital cities of London, Edinburgh, Belfast, and Cardiff. We will also have a presence in the capital cities of the Allied nations that took part. From Washington DC to the distant shores of New Zealand’s Auckland, from Ottawa to Paris, and from Canberra to Brussels, Athens and Amsterdam, Oslo, Warsaw, and Prague.

“The light from the flames from the lamps and the beacons will represent the ‘light of peace’ that emerged from the darkness of war, with the lamp providing a very simple, safe, unique and cost effective way of taking part in this important 80th anniversary occasion, especially as once used, can be lit again at 11am on every Remembrance Sunday thereafter, in tribute to the many millions that sacrificed their lives during WWII.”