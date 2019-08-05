Cyclists christen new Doncaster Cycle Track as countdown to Road World Championships continues
Cyclists were among the first to try out the new Doncaster Cycle Track which opened as the town marked until it hosts some of the best competitors in the world.
British Cycling and Sport England launched the Own the Ride campaign at Doncaster Cycle Track next to Doncaster Dome as the countdown to the 2019 UCI Road World Championships continues.
The championships will take place in Yorkshire from September 22 to 29 with the women’s junior and the men’s under 23 road races beginning in Doncaster on Friday, September 27.
The ribbon was cut by Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones, along with British Cycling’s President Bob Howden, the new Minister for Sport Nigel Adams MP and Yorkshire 2019 CEO Andy Hindley.
Joining the dignitaries were three-time Olympic gold medallist Ed Clancy and fellow professional cyclist Graham Briggs.
The Barnsley-born Olympian said: “Facilities like this one in Doncaster are absolutely critical in ensuring that people from communities of all ages and abilities can embrace cycling in a fun and safe environment.
“The Places to Ride funding programme will ensure that the road world championships leave a genuine legacy, not just in Yorkshire but across the whole country. So, whether you’re in the park with your children, doing the commute to work or making use of a local facility, we want people to feel inspired by this once in a generation opportunity and Own the Ride this summer.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Schoolchildren were among the first to cycle the track which will be used by cycling groups in the town ahead of the championships.
The facility has been made possible with funding from Doncaster Council and a portion of the £15 million Places to Ride programme, delivered in partnership with the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Sport England and British Cycling.
Julie Harrington, chief executive of British Cycling, said: “We’ve worked hard alongside Sport England to guarantee that anyone, anywhere can Own the Ride and feel a real affinity with cycling before, during and after the road world championships.
“Whether they’re a fan cheering on the world’s elite on the roadside, watching at home, a local authority, or indeed, a rider from the Great Britain Cycling Team, we are looking for people to Own the Ride and embrace cycling in any way they choose.”