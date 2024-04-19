Cycle path critic MP Nick Fletcher reveals he was nearly hit by cyclist - on cycle path

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher shared details of the near miss on his Facebook.

Sharing a photo of himself at the junction of Wood Street and Cleveland Street, he said “Be careful walking round this corner.

"For some reason the cycle path stops and starts again but unfortunately the cyclist doesn’t. I was nearly hit there by a cyclist this morning.”

Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher has revealed he was almost hit by a cyclist in Doncaster city centre.

Constiutents responded to the incident with one telling him: “Well, at least you found the cyclist.”

Another told him: “Probably not the best place to stop for a picture then is it, Tory Boy?”

Another added: “I thought you said cyclists don’t use the cycle lanes #bemorepositive.”

Last year, Mr Fletcher claimed that the introduction of cycle routes had turned the city into a “ghost town” in Parliament.

Criticising the increase of running and cycling lanes, known as active travel routes, in Doncaster city centre, he said: “Active travel is an important policy for this government. Cycle paths are one part of that programme.

"However, when cycle paths are designed poorly, as is the case in Doncaster, they can be detrimental to the town and to the city.

“Can we have a debate on disastrous town planning and what can be done to reverse this trend before cities like Doncaster become ghost towns?”

Leader of the House, Penny Mordaunt MP, responded: “Government is committed to [ensuring] that by 2030, half of all journeys in towns and cities are walked or cycled and enable more choice about how people get around.

“That’s good for them, that’s good for the environment, and we have invested over 600 million into active travel since 2020, which is a record amount of funding, with further investment coming this financial year.

“But, of course, that’s only a good thing if local authorities are spending that money well and things are being designed well.”

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones has previously shared that new active travel routes in the borough have been largely funded by central government, in line with its sustainability aims.

She said: “Virtually all government transport funds and even the majority of regeneration funds have criteria that stipulate they must support a ‘modal shift’, from cars to Active Travel and Public Transport. These funds include Levelling Up Fund, City Region Sustainable Transport Fund and Transforming Cities Fund to name but a few.

“Government Funding for highways repairs in Doncaster are £5million per year (the same as it was in 2010), whereas we currently receive roughly £15million per year from Government for ‘Active Travel’ including walking & cycling.”

Mr Fletcher has been consistently critical of urban planning methods such as active travel routes.

