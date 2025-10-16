Cute new baby monkey delights visitors at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park has welcomed its third gelada monkey to the troops – and the cute arrival is already delighting visitors.

Mum, Makenda, gave birth on 26th August and has been sharing parenting duties with dad, Taylor.

Taylor has fathered the two other geladas born this year, representing significant success for the species’ conservation efforts.

Section Head of Primates, Amy Wright, said: “This year, YWP became one of the first parks to have two breeding troops of gelada in the same reserve.

“There have been three geladas born in our largest harem at the park.

“Tezeze was born on 14 March to mum Bachuma and Kaddu was born on 26 June to mum Sebenja.

“At the moment, it is too early to tell Makenda’s infant’s gender. Male geladas have a long cape of hair and the red patch on their chest is much larger and brighter, which becomes more obvious over time.

“Makenda and Taylor have been taking it in turns carrying the infant, and the siblings are very intrigued by the new arrival.

“In our smaller harem, Obi continues to grow his family with mum Feven, who has already welcomed two boys – Azezo, in 2022, and Kobo, in 2024.

“It is very exciting to see that the troops develop.

The park’s impressive collection of gelada monkeys made them a perfect site to host the fifth Gelada EAZA Ex Situ Programme (EEP) Workshop for all Gelada Zoo Professionals.

21 leading researchers, zoo professionals and conservation planners from the UK, United States, Italy and Germany gathered for a three-day workshop last week to discuss all aspects of caring for Geladas, research and conservation.

Amy continued, “It was fantastic to see the collaboration from zookeepers from all around the world come together to talk about this incredible species, in order to help advance our knowledge and welfare.

“It was also great to share the amazing work our primate team is doing here at YWP with the wider Gelada community.

“We are extremely grateful to all attendees and contributors and look forward to a continued partnership across the Gelada EAZA Ex Situ Programme network.

“Geladas originate from high rocky mountains in Ethiopia where global warming is threatening their existence.

“They are the last pure grass-eating species of primate left on the planet, and we are dedicated to protecting them.”

YWP’s visitors can catch a glimpse of the Gelada monkey troops in the Experience Ethiopia enclosure, which Simien Mountains named after the Geladas’ natural mountain home.

The 175-acre park offers visitors a unique walk-through experience bringing them almost face-to-face with some of the world’s most beautiful and at-risk species, including Amur Leopards and Tigers, Black Rhinos, Polar Bears and African Painted Dogs.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Resort boasts The Hex Wildlife Hotel and The Yorkshire Hive – the shopping, dining and entertainment village.