Crowds flock to Corn Exchange re-opening - as historic Doncaster venue set to stage festive show

Crowds have flocked to Doncaster’s historic Corn Exchange following its re-opening following a £5 million makeover – with the fun set to continue in the run-up to Christmas with a special festive show.

The first event was held on Saturday with the Mother Hookers’ Festive Winter Market taking place in the building which wlll host its first pantomime, a re-telling of Robin Hood’ from 3 to 15 December.

A spokesperson for Mother Hookers said: “What an incredible day we had.

“It was so wonderful to see so many people and watch their reactions as they looked around the Corn Exchange and saw the amazing renovation that's taken place.

“Thank you to everyone who came along and made it such a wonderful atmosphere throughout the day. It was really lovely hearing all the comments about the building and the event. It's the largest one we've ever put on, so it was nerve wracking, but seemed to be enjoyed by lots of people.”

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones officially unveiled the Corn Exchange last month following the completion of a £5m Government-funded revamp.

Originally built in 1870 as a concert hall and marketplace, the iconic Grade II listed building, which features Victorian classical architecture with a dome similar to that on the original Crystal Palace, has gone through 24 months of restoration to regenerate the building back to its former glory.

Works to the historic Grade II Listed building have included a whole host of vital repair and restoration works, including repairs to the roof, improvements to the drainage, as well as heritage restoration to the windows and stonework.

The works have also seen the removal of the non-original mezzanine, providing a flexible, open space which will be able to host a diverse range of events from shows to pop up markets.

A range of new features have also been added. These include a new staircase, new lighting including LED feature lighting, improved heating, new accessible toilets, new fire doors and a new ventilation system.

In addition to this, a brand-new gallery flooring and ten new retail units have been added, as well as improved access around the entirety of the building.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “Our treasured Corn Exchange has had extensive restoration, bringing it back to its former glory, completing this latest stage of investment to our Doncaster Markets, making the space both more accessible and versatile to thrive in a 21st century city centre, improving the visitor experience and preserving this significant piece of Doncaster history.

"In a nod to its original purpose as a concert hall, the building has also been reconfigured to be able to hold events there for over 400 people.”

“Over the next few months, the Corn Exchange will offer a variety of events to showcase its return. In the lead-up to Christmas people can come along and enjoy an artisan market, Christmas workshops and theatre shows, providing added attractions to our extensive ‘Countdown to Christmas’ line up. I look forward to seeing this building play host to events and enterprise once again and I encourage everyone to look at what events are coming up and come and see the transformation for yourselves.”

The retail units are set to open in Spring 2025.

Meanwhile, Same Difference Arts will be presenting a re-telling of Robin Hood from December 3-15.

The inclusive family show promises festive fun for all the family, with silliness, songs and a good old showdown between the goodies and the baddies.

You can book tickets HERE