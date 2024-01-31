Crowdfunder launched for resident’s legal action against Rose Hill housing estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Tuesday (30 January) Bessacarr resident Diana Hoyle launched a fundraiser to take legal action against Doncaster Council’s approval of a controversial planning application on Rose Hill Rise.

The application by Miller Homes for 121 homes on the biodiverse field has been extensively protested since it was first lodged.

Locals formed the Rose Hill Residents’ Association (RHRA), staging several protests against the plans.

The plan was first rejected by the council’s planning committee in March last year, but was later resubmitted by the applicant with minimal changes.

Councillors reversed their original decision and approved the application in November, to the uproar of more than 60 residents who attended in protest.

Ms Hoyle is set to launch a judicial review against the council’s decision with aims to reverse it.

The case will claim that the council did not adequately follow its Local Plan policies, and the planning committee were not provided with sufficient information for their decision.

She has so far raised £1,175, with a total target of £5,000.

The council is also set to make a decision on an appeal that was lodged by Miller Homes against the application’s first rejection on Tuesday (6 February).

Members of the RHRA are expected to attend the meeting to continue their opposition to the plans.