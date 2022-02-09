Crowdfunder appeal launched for Doncaster autism charity

Autism Plus is raising vital funds to support its care services for vulnerable adults with autism, learning disabilities and mental health conditions. The Thorne-based charity experienced a surge in demand during the pandemic and received more enquiries than ever before from families in crisis.

Philip Smith said his son has grown in ways he never thought was possible since being supported by the charity: “It might only seem like little steps to some but he now eats different food, he’s so much happier in his personal space, he is getting out into the community and he is much more sociable and engaged.”

Founded by parents over 35 years ago, Autism Plus offers care support in residential and supported living, support into employment and social enterprise businesses. They hope to raise £5,000 by March 18, 2022.

Autism Plus needs your help

Katie Mitchell from Autism Plus said: “Many families with autistic and disabled children are still suffering from the devastating impact of the pandemic. It has driven people into crisis and desperate for help, unfortunately it's common for people to already be in crisis when they come to us. We want to do more to offer support and interventions at an earlier stage. With the right support, at the right time people can live happy, independent lives.”

The fundraised money will help Autism Plus to continue provide vital care support services, purchase communication tools for individuals who are non-verbal, offer respite support and employment sessions for people who are desperate to find paid work.

“Autism affects an estimated 700,000 children and adults in the UK. We know from the record number of enquiries we have received over the last two years people need our help more than ever before,” Katie added.

Although Autism Plus’ care services remained open during the pandemic, they had to cancel the majority of their fundraising plans, along with the closure of charity shops and the loss of volunteers resulted in a struggle to continue to find the funds to support their work.