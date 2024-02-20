Critically endangered Black Rhino baby named Rocco at Yorkshire Wildlife Park after a public poll

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Animal lovers were given the chance to create a shortlist of names for the calf, one of the rarest mammals on earth, born in mid January.

Staff then picked the final name and settled on Rocco as the name most suiting the calf’s playful nature.

Director of Animals Dr Charlotte MacDonald said: ”‘We cannot think of a name that suits Rocco more!

Najuma and baby Rocco at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

“Although Rocco may still be relatively small, he is already one of our most boisterous and liveliest residents. He has been entertaining visitors as he trots around, closely following his mum Najuma and trying to keep up with her.”

Rangers at the park, which puts conservation at the heart of all its activities, were delighted when Najuma ,7, started showing early signs of pregnancy in 2023.

The birth is the first of its species in the park – an event of great significance as international conservation efforts continue to protect the species both through the efforts of zoos and wildlife parks and in the wild.

Both Najuma and dad Makibo, 8, joined YWP in 2018 as part of an international breeding programme to save the species, which is classed as critically endangered.

YWP’s ‘Into Africa!’ is now home to four Black Rhinos, who roam the 3-acre reserve.

Eastern Black Rhinos are the rarest of the 3-remaining subspecies. Between 1970 and 1992, their population declined by 96% to 2300 from a devastating period of poaching for their horns.

Thanks to global conservation efforts, Black Rhino numbers have steadily risen to around 6000 individuals. The European Breeding Programme currently holds around 100 individuals in various wildlife parks and zoos.

The Wildlife Foundation, a charity based at YWP, has worked closely with Save the Rhino International and Fauna and Flora International funding projects protecting Black Rhinos from poachers and preserving their habitat. Visitors to the park have donated thousands to the Wildlife Foundation to support its vital conservation and welfare work.

“We hope that Rocco’s birth will excite our guests and encourage people to educate themselves on the importance of protecting this vulnerable species,” continued Charlotte.