'Crazy dream' comes true as pals take over running of popular Doncaster skate park

Twisted, Doncaster’s only indoor skate park, was put up for sale earlier this year – and there were fears from some skateboarders that the centre in Marshgate could close its doors for good.

But a dedicated group of friends and skateboarding fans have taken over the running of the venue – and have big plans for its future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fab five will run the skate park as a collective and aim to turn it into a community based facility with a number of activities and events.

A group of friends have taken over the running of Doncaster's Twisted skate park.

Friends Lewis, Emma, Ryan, Cath and David stepped in after previous owners Kevin and Katie Boardman put the venue up for sale in January.

Said Emma: “We are turning it into a cooperative. There are five of us and we're all youngish skaters who had a crazy dream and made it happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're running it as a collective, meaning there are no bosses and everyone has equal say and power.

"We're the UK's first cooperative indoor skatepark and have big plans to change it into the ultimate community hub, especially once we've properly opened the cafe and can start putting on events.”

Katie and Kevin pledged that the venue would stay open despite being put on the market.

In a brief statement on social media in January, a spokesman said: “Twisted Skatepark is up for sale due to the growth of our other company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please note Twisted Skatepark will still continue to be open and welcome riders.”

The firm was opened in Doncaster in 2021 by the couple who got fed up of trekking out of Doncaster to find an indoor skate park for their son.

In an interview two years ago, Kevin said: “We were always driving to Sutton-in-Ashfield to use a park there, which used to take us an hour.

"Doncaster has lots of things to do, but I’m not sure it’s got that much for teenagers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to provide somewhere indoors, so we started talking to someone about taking a warehouse, and Katie’s going to run it.”