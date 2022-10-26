'Crazy' diner makes 520-mile trip to Doncaster - for second time in three years

Hidde van Gronigen first visited The Tattooed Goose three years ago, making it all the way from his home in Holland to Stainforth, where the business was then located.

The restaurant is now on the corner of Scot Lane and High Street in the city centre – and Hidde has been back for second helpings.

Owner Ste McGuire said: “Few years back in the cafe days, the crazy fella came all the way from the Netherlands for a free breakfast. And today Hidde came back to see us.”

Hidde has been back to visit Ste McGuire at The Tattooed Goose. (Photo: Facebook/Tattooed Goose).

In 2019, Hidde and Steph Abbott travelled all the way from their home in Hoorn in Holland to enjoy a slap-up breakfast at cafe, stunning Mr McGuire who was amazed when they turned up.

The couple’s visit came about when Hidde jokingly wrote on the cafe’s Facebook page: “Do you deliver to the Netherlands?”

Mr McGuire responded by telling him: “Sorry we don’t, but I’ll give you a free one if you ever want to visit.”

Hidde then replied: “Booking a ferry ticket, see you soon, will hold you to it.”

And the pair, who have family connections, were true to their word, turning up at the cafe to enjoy their breakfast, courtesy of Mr McGuire.

He said: “They actually came!

“He used to work in Doncaster and followed my page on Facebook. Unfortunately, he left before we opened but he always championed us.

“He asked to deliver to the Netherlands – I said they could eat for free if they came and they did.”

And Steph then gave the cafe, which was in Bridge Hill, a glowing write-up on Facebook afterwards.

She wrote: “Enjoyed a freshly cooked breakfast to fuel us up before travelling

“Couldn't fault it; tasty food, well-presented and made from scratch using quality ingredients. Served with a smile! Can't wait to come back, thanks Ste!”