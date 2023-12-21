Eye witnesses were stunned to see a cow on the loose in the marina area of Lakeside in Doncaster today.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This picture of the animal was posted on the Lakeside & Bessacarr group on Facebook and was taken by Darren Cook at around 10.30am.

He said: “Cow loose on lakeside in the marina area! Anyone know the number for the cow police?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad