Cow on the loose in the marina area of Lakeside in Doncaster
Eye witnesses were stunned to see a cow on the loose in the marina area of Lakeside in Doncaster today.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
This picture of the animal was posted on the Lakeside & Bessacarr group on Facebook and was taken by Darren Cook at around 10.30am.
He said: “Cow loose on lakeside in the marina area! Anyone know the number for the cow police?”
This afternoon he told the Free Press: “This post was submitted around 10.30am and has been approved by admin obvsiously a little later. A comment states the farmer was around lunchtime and trying to sort out the deserter so hopefully he succeeded.”