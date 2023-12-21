News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Cow on the loose in the marina area of Lakeside in Doncaster

Eye witnesses were stunned to see a cow on the loose in the marina area of Lakeside in Doncaster today.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Dec 2023, 16:56 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 16:56 GMT
This picture of the animal was posted on the Lakeside & Bessacarr group on Facebook and was taken by Darren Cook at around 10.30am.

He said: “Cow loose on lakeside in the marina area! Anyone know the number for the cow police?”

This afternoon he told the Free Press: “This post was submitted around 10.30am and has been approved by admin obvsiously a little later. A comment states the farmer was around lunchtime and trying to sort out the deserter so hopefully he succeeded.”

