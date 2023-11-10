Couple attempting to visit all Britain's 60,000 pubs with a drink in each return to Doncaster

A couple attempting a marathon pub crawl across every single pub in Britain have returned to the Doncaster area – ticking another 14 pubs off their list in one night.

Nottinghamshire-based Dale Harvey, 37, and his partner Holly Booth, 31, set out in March last year and reckon they will have to visit more than 60,000 boozers the length and breadth of the British Isles to complete their challenge – spending more than £15,000 so far and sometimes visiting 23 pubs a day.

They came to Doncaster earlier this year to cross off a string of city centre pubs and have now visited a number of bars in Mexborough to take their tally past 2,100.

Dubbed The Great British Pub Crawl, the couple keep followers updated on YouTube and Facebook.

Dale and Holly are attempting to visit every single one of Britain's pubs - with an alcoholic drink in each - and dropped into Mexborough on their latest jaunt. (Photo: The Great British Pub Crawl).

On their visit to Mexborough, the pair dropped in for drinks at The Dog Daisy, The Star, New Masons Arms, George and Dragon, The Pocket, Doc Brown’s, The Gym Bar, Borders Micro Bar, The Old Market Hall, the Montagu Arms, The Falcon, Gorilla Beer Hall, Imperial Music Venue and Mexborough Civic Bar.

But the pair gave the town's pubs a mixed bag or reviews

They said: “South Yorkshire was the destination for our Friday night activities as we headed to the town of Mexborough, which can be found in the space between Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster – three towns in which we have found some absolutely banging pubs on our quest so far, so we went with high hopes.

“So, what did we actually think of Mexborough?

"It has some absolutely blinding pubs in it and a fair bit of variety going on. For the most part, it's a friendly little town and yes, you can have a good night out there without needing to head to one of the bigger towns for sure.

“Thank you Mexborough, it was a blast.”

What started as an unusual New Year's resolution has now turned into a daily activity and Dale said: "I really want to beat the Guinness World Record attempt of going to the most pubs in 24 hours.

"I reckon if I was to do the challenge on my own I could hit that 80 in 24 hours.

"You would have to meticulously plan it out so some pubs you would only be in for a few minutes and have a quick shot, but I reckon I could do it."

The pair, who got engaged in a pub last October, said they visit three pubs a day on average and spend every weekend downing pints in locals across the country.

At the weekend, the duo try to visit around 12 pubs on their tick sheet and they once visited 23 pubs in a single day. Their rule is that they must have an alcoholic drink in each.

Despite the excessive amount of drinking, Dale claims to rarely be hungover.

Dale said: "We normally manage to do it hangover free.

"I think it's because I'm so adapted to drinking nowadays I get away with it.

But the pair still have a lot more bars to tick off.

Dale said: "I wrote down a number which was around 65,000 but you never know if this number includes micro pubs, bars and cocktail bars.

"I've estimated between 60 to 65,000. I don't think I've got enough years in my body to complete this.

"I'll never be happy until it's completed though. We'll keep going until we can't do it anymore.

"The whole point of this bar crawl is that we were really sad that lots of pubs were closing and it's really sad to drive past them and see them boarded up.