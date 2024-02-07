Couple attempting to visit 60,000 pubs with a drink in each return to Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottinghamshire-based Dale Harvey, 37, and his wife-to-be Holly Booth, 31, set out in March 2022 and reckon they will have to visit more than 60,000 boozers the length and breadth of the British Isles to complete their challenge – spending more than £20,000 so far and sometimes visiting 23 pubs a day.

The pair have an alcoholic drink in each and their latest visit to Doncaster saw them add to the 14 bars visited on their previous trip.

And they have already clocked up more than 2,600 pubs across the country in their epic quest.

Dale Harvey and Holly Booth ticked off another string of Doncaster pubs on their epic UK pub crawl. (Photo: The Great British Pub Crawl).

The couple, who share details of their journey on their Facebook page HERE dropped in at a string of popular city centre bars - and here’s their verdict.

“We headed back into South Yorkshire and for a second stab at Doncaster, having previously visited 14 pubs.

“We made it Doncaster for about 3pm and headed straight for the area around the train station where our first stop off was 'The Leopard' which is one of the friendliest places you'll find!

"A lovely welcome from the chaps running the bar, super selection of hand pulls and tap offerings as well as a take out fridge with some good craft options in and plenty of alcohol free offerings for the drivers of the group.

"A huge old pub with several different rooms, good menu, plenty or TVs and a pool table -top way to kick off our second spell in Donny.

“We nipped around the corner then to check on a pub that Google told us would be open called 'The Corner Pin' but it certainly wasn't open and looks like it might be a lost pub?

"Anyone know if that's the case?

“So with that in mind we headed 100 yards towards the station and to 'The Railway' which is a super friendly locals pub with TVs, a pool table and an extensive juke box.

"Lady running the bar and her regulars sat around it were all super friendly and the atmosphere is a good one.

“Into the station itself then and down to platform 3b where you will locate a banging little micropub called 'The Draughtsman' - there isn't much room inside to swing a cat... but it's full of charm and has a great selection of beers to drink in or take out... including a number of great canned sours... and Verdant's 'Putty' both in a can AND on draft... which made Dale a very happy boy.

"Top little place this that shouldn't be over looked even if you aren't catching a train... I actually dread to think how many trains I would miss if I was just in here drinking.

“We then headed around the town outskirts (having visited 'The Little Plough' , 'Tut N Shive' and 'The Old Bulls Head' last time we were here and went along to 'The White Swan' which is a no frills, classic, old school British boozer witn a friendly welcome and good bunch of old boys in drinking their ales!

"One hand pull on the bar and a narrow, long layout... a good place to hide away from the wife if she's over in the shopping centre for a few hours no doubt!

“Carrying on around the town outskirts, up to the market area and where there are two pubs side by side.

"Now last time we came, I remember thinking how early in the afternoon, Donny got its party started.

"And by 4pm we had once again located the party - we went to 'The Black Bull' first which already has the disco lights and the blaring music going to a packed out pub of party people.

“A real mix of age ranges using the place and the kind of atmosphere you'd maybe expect to find after 9pm – haha - but not in Donny... they go hard and they go early... Doorman on here was a top fella.

“Right next door is the 'Olde Castle Hotel' that is equally bringing the early doors party vibe! Staff are working incredibly hard in here as there are considerably less of them than next door.”

“Thumping old school dance music going and another eclectic mix of people in.”

“Down the road then to the town's remaining Wetherspoon's... 'The Red Lion' which was also pretty packed out.

"Not one of the better 'Spoons carpets we've seen and after yesterday's trip to Harrogate and 'The Winter Gardens' this poor Spoons didn't really stand a chance of measuring up to our new high Spoons standard haha.

“Right next door to there is 'The Old George' which is yet another packed out party pub with the dance music decibel level high and a busy old dancefloor. I'm too old for all this man... it's 17:15... I can't cope with the noise or keep up with Donny.

“Decent looking old pub, friendly staff.”

“100 yards down the road then to 'The Queen Crafthouse' which was a little bit more subdued – but not much.

"The music certainly suited our taste better as it is a bit rockier and less of the 'thump thump' style. A good selection of beers on although no classic sour on the taps (there was Lemon Drop but lemon makes me face screw up.

“Really nice pub this, super looking jukebox (one of those old school ones) and a slightly older crowd. We definitely like this one! The guys that run this one are also absolutely lovely and if you're hungry they have a Mexican Cantina literally attached.

“Literally next door to that is 'The Masons Arms' where you'll also find a lovely welcome. An old school layout with separate bars either side of the serving space and a little hidden gem as part of the pub itself, by way of a rum shack.

"TVs in the main bar, potentially upto six hand pulls on at any time, great selection on the taps and a top atmosphere.

“Another huge walk next to next door again and to 'Marketplace' which is a lovely little alehouse/micropub with a good hand pull choice and for the second night in a row.

"I found Brewdog's 'Black Heart' stout on the taps which makes me happy!

"A much more chilled out vibe, lovely people running it and a chance to sit down and chill for a few minutes away from the hustle and bustle. This one is a mega early closer though (8pm) so make sure you visit early.

So, we then headed into a place called 'The Wool Market' which is one of those modern day street food/beer and entertainment type complexes all under one roof.

“I'm actually shocked that no one has ever mentioned this to us before about visiting this before because its pretty damn cool.

“Street food wise, you'll find your pick of burgers, artisan pizza, Japanese, Greek, Korean, African, Indian and even Peruvian food on offer, mixed in with a 10 pin bowling area and a load of arcade machines.

"There are then a couple of beer tap houses, a 'Liquor Lab' and a cocktail bar with plenty of shared seating all around – families, couples and more... all under one roof.

“Bar area we chose is called the 'Don Valley Tap' and I got to sample another new stout on me that was pretty decent.

Opted to sample a couple of picky bits whilst here from the Japanese vendor, some 'Takoyaki' (fried octopus in dough for anyone not a sushi connoisseur) and gyoza's whilst Holly had some Katsu off them - very, very nice.

“Before we ended up missing it, we then headed down to the 'Coach & Horses' which we'd been unable to do last time we were here as they had a private function on.

"A bit of karaoke going, friendly staff and a fun pub vibe -was nice to get it ticked off the list this time! First drink after 5pm on a Saturday also comes with a free shot - just what I needed after having already been in 52 pubs this weekend.

“We then walked around the corner towards one of Donny's newest bars... 'Saddle & Shot' which is a country bar... with an secret Irish Bar space underneath.

“Run by lovely people, this is definitely a hugely beneficial addition to the Doncaster scene and country music bars are the next big thing across the UK.

"Brilliantly decked out, lovely staff and a country music playlist that would keep the biggest Dolly Parton fan happy all night long... this is one that NEEDS to be seen... top place!

“It was then that we dipped into one that we actually visited previously when we were here – 'Biscuit Billy's' which just can't be ignored and couldn't possibly be left out.

“A Doncaster institution, named now after a local legend, this is a fun pub with a difference, you can't not be drawn in by it.

“Just next door (via Dixy Chicken) is 'Mambo' which is one the six bars owned by the same guys in the town who offer a Friday night 'Crisis Buster' deal where by you have four hours across six bars to have unlimited drinks and pizza for a mere £20.

"And as if that deal isn't enough, in Mambo itself, you can get the deal for three hours on a Saturday (21:00 - 00:00) for just £15!

“Definitely more of a late night/night club vibe... but at those prices... who could argue?

“Down the street and left then up one of the other main drinking streets of Donny, we bypassed the 70's vibe places (which we will probably come back to in a bit) and headed to 'The Yorkshire Grey' - one of the town's Craft Union pubs.

“A little shocked by how quiet this one was when everywhere around it is pretty busy - but it does what all Craft Union bars do... 3 x WKDs for £6... friendly service, TVs for the sport and a pool table.

A few doors along and upto 'O'Donegan's Irish Bar' which is run by the guys who have just opened 'Saddle & Shot' and if the success of this is anything to go by (having been thriving in Donny since 2017) then that will do just as well as this.

“This is a FANTASTIC Irish Bar with a warm welcome, fun time vibe and party that is in full swing from a packed out house, doubling up as a sports bar that also pays tribute to some of the famous faces born in the town.

"It's clear to see why this one is so popular with the locals and day trippers alike - top people – top bar!

“Our final stop of the night (meaning that we still need at least one more trip to Donny in order to get through the ten or so other pubs we haven't made it to as yet) was to 'The Lockwood' which was another party pub, in full swing, with a slightly older crowd in.

"I was a bit 'dance music'd' out by this time to be honest and had we not still had so many left that we haven't been to yet, would have headed for somewhere with a bit more of a chilled out music policy to finish but instead we headed for the small kebab shop outside O'Donegan's (the one that's been there since 1999 apparently) and had an absolutely phenomenal bite to eat to finish of our night.

“So after two visits now and having now visited 32 of Doncaster's pubs in total... what do we think of the place?

“Donny goes HARD and it goes early haha. Surely the people who are out and properly 'on it' knocking back the shots at 3pm aren't the same people who are still out at midnight knocking the shots back? If they are, then fair play to them because that's hardcore.”

“I would definitely call Donny a real 'party town' with a fun atmosphere and a real mix of age ranges out.

