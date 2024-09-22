Council’s veteran’s coordinator to run over 100 miles for Sea Cadets following hut break-in.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A staff member at Doncaster Council is set to complete an over 100-mile run this weekend to raise money for a local cadets group.

Veteran’s Coordinator Teresa Hodgson challenged herself to run over 105 miles over eight days, in order to raise money for Doncaster’s Sea Cadet Corps following a break-in on their premises.

She began embarking on daily half-marathons last week, and is set to complete her final run at the Sea Cadets Hut this Sunday.

On Saturday, she will be joined on her run around the Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) cycle track by Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones and the Sea Cadets.

Ms Hodgson has invited members of the public to join her on her final runs this weekend.

So far, she has raised £1,060 for the organisation, with a total goal of £5,000.

It follows a break-in at the hut in April, with vandals causing damage to a boat, several trailers, seating and fencing.

The Sea Cadets are a self-funded organisation, unlike groups such as the Air Cadets and Army Cadets which are funded by the Ministry of Defence.

Aside from damage repairs, the group is also facing a shortfall to fund repairs to the site’s roof and its regular activities.

Ms Hodgson said: “I have seen what they do, and it is amazing, helping young people gain valuable life experiences and setting them on the path to responsible adulthood.”

Her GoFundMe page can be found here: Fundraiser by Michael Horsfall : Doncaster Sea Cadet Fundraiser (gofundme.com)