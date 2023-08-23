Councillors call for HGV ban on A635 Hickleton following fatal accident

Councillors Glenn Bluff and Cynthia Ransome for the Sprotbrough ward have called for a ban on lorries on a local road following an incident earlier this month.

On August 14, a man was killed after being struck by a lorry on the A635 through Hickleton.

The incident was the latest of several on the road, leading to councillors renewing their calls for enhanced road safety measures.

Hickleton

Residents of Hickleton and Marr have shared concerns over safety and the air pollution caused by the constant stream of HGVs on the road.

Coun. Bluff and Ransome have called for both Doncaster Council and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to address these issues.

Problems are however on the rise due to the expansion of distribution centres in the nearby Goldthorpe, they have said.

Residents have previously campaigned for a bypass to be built nearby to ease pressure on traffic, however this has not come to fruition.

Coun. Glenn Bluff said: “I am deeply saddened by this latest accident on the A635, but we cannot allow it to be just another statistic. The residents of Hickleton and Marr, in the Sprotbrough ward, have endured enough. It’s time for the Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Authority to put the safety of our community first and ban HGVs on this stretch of road.