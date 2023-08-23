News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Councillors call for HGV ban on A635 Hickleton following fatal accident

Two councillors have called for enhanced road safety measures in their ward following the latest in a series of accidents.
By Shannon Mower
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 19:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 19:27 BST

Councillors Glenn Bluff and Cynthia Ransome for the Sprotbrough ward have called for a ban on lorries on a local road following an incident earlier this month.

On August 14, a man was killed after being struck by a lorry on the A635 through Hickleton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident was the latest of several on the road, leading to councillors renewing their calls for enhanced road safety measures.

HickletonHickleton
Hickleton
Most Popular

Residents of Hickleton and Marr have shared concerns over safety and the air pollution caused by the constant stream of HGVs on the road.

Coun. Bluff and Ransome have called for both Doncaster Council and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to address these issues.

Problems are however on the rise due to the expansion of distribution centres in the nearby Goldthorpe, they have said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents have previously campaigned for a bypass to be built nearby to ease pressure on traffic, however this has not come to fruition.

Coun. Glenn Bluff said: “I am deeply saddened by this latest accident on the A635, but we cannot allow it to be just another statistic. The residents of Hickleton and Marr, in the Sprotbrough ward, have endured enough. It’s time for the Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Authority to put the safety of our community first and ban HGVs on this stretch of road.

“My council partner Cynthia Ransome and I are committed to making this happen. It has to stop, and it has to stop now.”

Related topics:CouncillorsResidentsHGV