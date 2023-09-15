Councillors approve application to relocate adult arcade in Doncaster city centre despite public health concerns

Watch more videos on Shots!

Councillors have approved an application to move Hayes Amusements adult gambling arcade in Doncaster city centre to a more accessible site across the road.

The arcade will move from 14 Pell’s Close to 37 Cleveland Street, the site of a former vape shop.

Its new site will also replace the recently closed Jackpot Amusements, which was formerly on 46 Duke Street.

New venue for arcade

Applicant Charles Hayes, whose family have owned the sites for several decades, stated that the application was lodged due to the current site having stairs to the toilets, creating mobility issues for customers.

The council’s public health officer objected to the application, raising concerns over the continued enabling of gambling causing mental health issues.

Its move will mean that over 10 percent of the Waterdale area will be allocated to sites with potential negative impacts such as gambling or pawnbrokers, due to the previous sites becoming vacant.

Concerns were noted in the planning report over the impact of the application on the planned regeneration of the Waterdale area.

Planning officers however ruled that there is no net gain in the actual number of sites dedicated to gambling in the area.

Applicant Charles Hayes said: “The majority of our patrons are elderly or disabled and seek Hayes Amusements as a social and safe environment, familiar with our business and family.”