Councillor leads tributes and unveils memorial plan after death of Doncaster shop worker

A councillor has led tributes to a Doncaster shop worker and “special lady” and revealed plans for a memorial in her honour following her death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Mirfin, known as Maggie, was a familiar face to shoppers in Mexborough, working at branches of Tesco and then Poundland in the town for many years.

Now Doncaster Labour councillor Coun Bev Chapman has unveiled plans to honour Mrs Mirfin with a flowerbed in her honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Mexborough lost a really special lady this week. There's not many people that didn't know Maggie.

A memorial is being planned for Doncaster shop worker Maggie Mirfin following her death.

“After hearing the sad news, a friend of mine, Melanie Buckley contacted me to see what we could do in Maggie’s memory.

"After a chat with Kim, Maggie’s beloved daughter, we thought it would be fitting to have a lovely planter in the area around Poundland, as Maggie worked both at Tesco for many years and then later at Poundland.

"We all thought it would be a lovely way to remember Maggie by filling the planter with lovely bright coloured plants and have a plaque with some words on from the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because of the regeneration of the High Street, it won't happen overnight, but we will be fundraising in due course to cover the costs of this.

"I have emailed the council to seek permission and take advice on next steps, due to the proposed works.

“Meantime, I'm sure you will all join me in sending our collective love and thoughts to Maggie’s family and close friends. She truly will be missed. RIP Maggie.”