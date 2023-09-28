Councillor accused of “playing Angry Birds” during meeting asked to give formal apology by colleague

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Conservative councillor Glenn Bluff has requested for cabinet member councillor Phil Cole to give a formal apology after he was heard typing on his phone during Thursday’s (21 September) full council meeting.

During the question portion of the meeting, coun. Bluff asked: “I would just like to ask if the chair could ask councillor Cole to stop playing his Angry Birds? I don’t mind him doing it while I’m talking, but while the mayor and deputy mayor are talking I find it most rude for him to be on his phone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun. Cole could be seen using his phone during a response from Deputy Mayor Glyn Jones, while coun. Bluff stated that noises could be heard across the chamber.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council meeting underway.

In response to the question, speaker coun. Duncan Anderson requested that all members refrain from using their phones unless reading the meeting’s agenda.

Shortly after the meeting ended, Conservative Councillor Jane Cox wrote on Twitter: “When [coun. Bluff] calls out Cllr Phil Cole Cabinet Member for finance for playing Angry Birds in Full Council you know why it’s not live streamed. Is our city safe in their hands??? Will it be edited before it goes on YouTube?”

On Tuesday, coun. Bluff shared a letter he had written to the council’s Legal and Democratic Services team regarding the issue:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In regard to my interruption during the full council session on Thursday, I felt compelled to intervene as Councillor Cole appeared disrespectful towards those speaking, namely the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. It seemed evident that many were oblivious to his behaviour.

“Councillor Cole has since clarified that the noise I overheard was not from “Angry Birds,” but was instead a WhatsApp message and video from Councillor Khan. Council members from various parties have suggested reporting both Councillor Cole and Councillor Khan for breaches of the code of conduct.

“However, I’m inclined to avoid consuming valuable officer time and resources and would prefer a more reconciliatory approach.

“It was evident that Councillor Cole’s noise on his phone interrupted the Deputy Mayor and he was noticeably engaged with his phone while the Mayor was addressing the council. This according to Councillor Cole was a result of both Councillor Khan and him exchanging messages. Their behaviour with their phones was akin to teenagers in a classroom, sharing messages and videos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe it would be appropriate for both councillors to issue a public written apology addressed to the residents, fellow members, myself, the Deputy Mayor, and the Mayor. I propose that a written public apology be shared on social media, followed by a verbal statement from both Councillor Cole and Councillor Khan at the upcoming full council meeting to directly address this issue.

“I’d be grateful if you could convey this suggestion to Councillors Cole and Khan.”