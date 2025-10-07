Council responds in row over toilet provision for girl footballers on periods

A Doncaster area town council has hit back after coming under fire from a mum over toilet provision for young female footballers on their periods.

Tickhill Town Council was blasted after it was claimed that toilet facilities at Tickhill Pavilion were locked during junior football matches, meaning menustrating girls were unable to change during matches.

One mum took to social media to blast the council, saying: “Most girls turn up to their football matches feeling a bit nervous - hoping they'll play well and not let their teammates down. Those nerves show passion, determination, and build confidence. That's what sport is all about.

“But what they shouldn't be worrying about is whether they'll leak, because one in four girls will be on their period.

“And yet, the council still won't let them use the toilets for the duration of their matches. Why? Toilets that are right there! Girls can't play their best football if they're worrying about periods with nowhere safe to change. Facilities aren't a luxury- they're essential.

“These girls turn up week after week, giving their all and the least they deserve is access to a toilet and a bit of dignity.”

“Toilets are just as essential to the game as pitches and goalposts. If we truly want girls to thrive in sport, we need to provide safe, clean spaces that respect their dignity.

“Come on Tickhill Town Council - please sort this girls deserve better!”

In a lengthy statement, shared on social media, a spokesperson for Tickhill Town Council said: “We’d like to clarify the situation regarding the use of Tickhill Pavilion on Saturday mornings, following renewed concerns about the lack of toilet facilities during football matches.

"It is disappointing that this has once again ended up on social media with posts and comments of criticism aimed at Tickhill Town Council without access to the full facts in a situation which is not of our making.

“While we understand and acknowledge the frustration expressed, and many valid points have been made, it’s important to share the full context of the matter.

“Doncaster Belles Development Centre was informed well in advance that the Pavilion’s toilet facilities would not be available during Saturday morning fixtures due to existing bookings.

“Alternative times for access (later on Saturdays or Sunday mornings) were offered, but these did not align with the football schedule.

“Bookings for the Recreation Field (managed by City of Doncaster Council) do not automatically include access to the Pavilion. These are two separate bookings, as CDC advises all pitch users.

“Matches went ahead despite clear communication to Doncaster Belles that the required facilities would not be available at the requested time. Tickhill Town Council were not advised the matches would go ahead which caused disruption and concern for our existing hirers.

“A site meeting was held with Tickhill Town Council and the Chairman of Doncaster Belles to show the challenges of the layout of the building and try and work out a compromise to suit all parties

“A trial compromise was agreed upon between Tickhill Town Council and the Doncaster Belles Chairman Gareth Walton, aimed at easing the situation, however, this arrangement was not communicated effectively to players, parents, or visiting teams by the Belles, or they chose to ignore the agreement, resulting in continued confusion and frustration for all parties.

“It should be noted that the toilet facilities are NOT public toilets, they are for the sole use of private hirers paying to use the facilities and to share use in some areas causes safeguarding concerns.

“Tickhill Town Council remains committed to supporting community activities and has been actively working to find a workable solution. However, we have a duty of care to our existing hirers and whilst we are sympathetic to the needs of the young players, ulltimately, responsibility for ensuring appropriate facilities for young players rests with the organisers of the fixtures and City of Doncaster Council.

“Since the solution we offered was clearly not workable, an alternative solution has been suggested to the Chairman of Doncaster Belles, to hire a temporary toilet building which could be sited in the Pavilion car park owned and managed by City of Doncaster Council.

"This matter is now in the hands of Doncaster Belles Development Centre and City of Doncaster Council to resolve.

“We hope this explanation clarifies our position and ongoing efforts to help where possible. Unfortunately we do not have the resources to constantly monitor or respond to comments and posts on social media, if you have any further concerns or would like to discuss the matter further, please email [email protected]

“We also welcome all residents to our monthly council meetings, which are held on the fourth Tuesday of the month and advertised online; the first 15 minutes of which are open for public consultation.

"Thank you for your understanding.”

In response, one mum said: “As a parent, my main concern is simply ensuring that the children have access to basic amenities such as toilets during their matches. This is not only a matter of convenience but also of welfare and dignity for the players, coaches, and families who attend.

“I sincerely hope this matter can be resolved soon in a way that benefits everyone involved. In the meantime, I’d like to acknowledge Tickhill Cricket Club’s kind offer to allow the girls access to their changing room facilities free of charge — a thoughtful gesture that helps reduce some of the stress young players may experience, especially those who are menstruating or unable to wait until returning home.”

We have contacted Doncaster Belles for comment.