Council leaves fan confused after X piece about American legend Curtis Stigers at Doncaster train station
City of Doncaster Council left residents and fans confused after a piece was posted on X (formerly Twitter) about American legend Curtis Stigers at the train station.
The council put out a post that looked like the Emmy nominated writer/singer had made a stop off in Doncaster earlier today.
Curtis Stigers on his own X profile said he was “riding the rails to London like jazz hobos” as he made his way to play at Ronnie Scotts.
On closer inspection Stigers’ picture of Doncaster dated back to 2018.