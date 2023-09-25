News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage

Council leaves fan confused after X piece about American legend Curtis Stigers at Doncaster train station

City of Doncaster Council left residents and fans confused after a piece was posted on X (formerly Twitter) about American legend Curtis Stigers at the train station.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Sep 2023, 21:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 21:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The council put out a post that looked like the Emmy nominated writer/singer had made a stop off in Doncaster earlier today.

Curtis Stigers on his own X profile said he was “riding the rails to London like jazz hobos” as he made his way to play at Ronnie Scotts.

On closer inspection Stigers’ picture of Doncaster dated back to 2018.

Related topics:Doncaster CouncilDoncasterTwitterAmericanLondon