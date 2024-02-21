Council launches hunt for two people over flytipping in Doncaster suburb
City of Doncaster Council has launched a hunt for two people caught on camera flytipping in a Doncaster suburb.
A spokesman said: "We would like to speak to these two individuals in relation to separate fly tipping incidents which took place - both on Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe.
“The first incident took place on September 3 and the second on November 28.
“If you know who they are - please get in touch via [email protected] or call 01302 737573.”