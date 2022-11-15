Cost of living crisis: Salvation Army to provide warm space in Doncaster this winter

As the cost of living continues to soar, from this week Doncaster Lakeside Community Church in Booth Avenue will open every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday between 9am and 4pm, and on Friday between 9am and 12.30pm for members of the public to sit, allowing them to save on heating their own homes.

People will also be offered hot drinks and biscuits free of charge, plus the opportunity to connect with others including the Salvation Army team led by Captain Alan Bawden.

It is part of the ‘Warm Welcome’ campaign, a network of organisations who are opening their doors to provide a space for people to keep warm this winter as the cost of heating and home energy bills soars.

Captain Alan said: “We have seen so many local people who don’t know how they are going to make ends meet when the temperatures drop.

"Families are worried about having to choose between heating or eating, and the need is growing.

"We are offering a space for people to be warm and to enjoy a hot drink and biscuit.

“This will also give us the opportunity to connect with people and see if there are other ways we can help either at The Salvation Army or signposting to other agencies, as well as providing a listening ear to those who may be feeling lonely or isolated.”

Doncaster Lakeside also hosts a Sunday morning service at 10.30am, and during the week a youth club, parent and toddler groups, a CAMEO (come and meet each other) group and a writer’s club.

The Salvation Army, across the country, are finding ways to support people with essentials like food, coats, shoes, pre-owned school uniform exchanges and even bedding to struggling families across the UK over the winter. To find out what your local Salvation Army is doing, visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/map-page