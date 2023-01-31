Cost of living crisis: Doncaster clothes store sells hundreds of prom dresses at bargain prices

Harpers Couture, which is based in Carr House Road, is staging the ‘Preloved is Reloved’ event until February 4 with dresses ranging in size from four to 18 available and prices ranging from £30 to £300.

A spokesperson for the boutique said: “We are trying to help out families through the hardship of purchasing expensive new prom dresses and we have been asking people to donate old prom dresses they may have for free.

Times are very hard at the moment with the cost of living crisis but we feel it’s very important that everyone should be given the opportunity to attend a prom and lots of girls don’t get to attend due to the financial outlay of an expensive dress they may only wear for a few hours.”

