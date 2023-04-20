Coronation celebrations in Doncaster should feel inclusive for everyone says dementia charity

With thousands of events and parties set to take place as the nation celebrates the historic occasion, Alzheimer’s Society is urging organisers to consider the needs of the 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK, including an estimated 4,410 in Doncaster.

Over the weekend, neighbours and communities from across the UK are invited to share food and fun together as part of a nationwide act of celebration and friendship for ‘The Coronation Big Lunch’, with millions predicted to take part.

Alzheimer’s Society is keen to ensure people living with dementia, many of whom will have enjoyed previous royal celebrations, feel included in the festivities.

Make the Coronation inclusive for all

The charity says event organisers can make simple adjustments to avoid people with the condition becoming worried or disorientated.

Natasha Mort, Area Manager for Alzheimer’s Society in West Yorkshire, said: “Keeping a few things in mind when organising the Coronation Bank holiday weekend can help everyone to feel included and enjoy the occasion. Involving people living with dementia in the celebrations can really enhance their wellbeing and may evoke happy memories.”

The charity suggests some simple ideas for making events more inclusive:

1. Let the person with dementia know the event is coming up and try to gauge whether and how they’d like to be involved. Find out the details of any events and consider whether the person will feel comfortable there. Too many people, too much activity, lots of loud noises or sudden movements could be confusing and distressing. Try to choose Coronation activities that the person enjoys and think about how to adapt them if necessary.

2. People with dementia may feel too hot or too cold but be unable to communicate that to you. Therefore, if the event is outdoors, ensure they are comfortable. Encourage them to bring layers, so they can cool down or warm up as needed.

3. If the person appears agitated at the event, try to provide reassurance by talking to them calmly and finding out if something is affecting them. A gentle touch or hug can also help if a person is distressed. Be prepared to leave the event if the person needs to.

4. If the event is indoors, consider creating a ‘quiet room’ where the person can take a break. Being in a room with lots of people with music and multiple conversations taking place can be overwhelming for a person with dementia.

5. If you’re planning to put up bunting and flags, do this gradually, ideally over several days, as people with dementia can find it distressing if their environment is changed suddenly.

6. If you’re catering, consider providing buffet-style finger food. A huge plate of food can be daunting for someone with dementia. Small and regular portions often work best.